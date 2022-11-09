1960

Spartacus

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

October 5th, 1960

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Spartacus is a 1960 American historical drama film directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the novel of the same name by Howard Fast about the historical life of Spartacus and the Third Servile War. The film stars Kirk Douglas as the rebellious slave Spartacus who leads a violent revolt against the decadent Roman empire. The film was awarded four Oscars and stands today as one of the greatest classics of the Sword and Sandal genre.

Cast

Kirk DouglasSpartacus
Laurence OlivierMarcus Licinius Crassus
Jean SimmonsVarinia
Charles LaughtonSempronius Gracchus
Peter UstinovLentulus Batiatus
John GavinJulius Caesar

