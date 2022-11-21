Not Available

"A re-edit of the original Speak friend and enter film, including additional interviews and footage. Speak friend and enter documents the actions of the Wauwatosa police department, active in a small Wisconsin suburb neighboring Milwaukee. Along with racial discrimination allegations dating back over 30 years the film investigates the departments targeting of teens. The cities adolescence report a variety of harassment including random stops, searches, intimidation tactics, and surveillance to name a few. Speak friend and enter investigates these reports and others, shedding light on an expansive and evolving issue based in a city sparse of major crime. WPD's actions, however unreported or minor, also relate to a greater national concern of rights violations and police misconduct, issues the entire country battles to this day"