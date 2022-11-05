Speak Like a Child, the feature film debut of documentary director John Akomfrah, explores the intense friendship that evolves between three troubled teenagers growing up in an isolated children's home on the Northumbrian coast. The desolate beauty of the coastline is captured in stunning panoramas, while strong performances by the young cast help to create a lyrical and poignant drama.
|Cal Macaninch
|Billy
|Richard Mylan
|Sammy
|Rachel Fielding
|Ruby
|Fraser Ayres
|Sammy (Age 14)
|Serena Gordon
|Matron
|Helen Lederer
|Ms Feggetter
