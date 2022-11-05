Not Available

Speak Like a Child

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Leda Serene Films

Speak Like a Child, the feature film debut of documentary director John Akomfrah, explores the intense friendship that evolves between three troubled teenagers growing up in an isolated children's home on the Northumbrian coast. The desolate beauty of the coastline is captured in stunning panoramas, while strong performances by the young cast help to create a lyrical and poignant drama.

Cast

Cal MacaninchBilly
Richard MylanSammy
Rachel FieldingRuby
Fraser AyresSammy (Age 14)
Serena GordonMatron
Helen LedererMs Feggetter

