Speaking Freely Volume 2: Susan George

Not Available

The Chair of the Planning Board of the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam, a fellowship of scholars living throughout the world whose work is intended to contribute to social justice, Susan George is the author of more than a dozen books. Born in the United States and now living in/near Paris, George became a French citizen in 1994. From 1999 to 2006, she served as Vice-President of ATTAC France (Association for Taxation of Financial Transaction to Aid Citizens). She is currently focusing her attention on the issue of neoliberal globalization and engaged in a campaign to democratize the World Trade Organization. Join this award-winning scholar for an hour as she reveals the truth behind the history of empire building, neo-colonialism, and the causes of poverty in our world today.