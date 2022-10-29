Spears & Munsil High-Definition Benchmark 2nd Edition

Not Available

Whether you’re a home theater novice or a professional calibrator, you’ll find all the tests you need to set up and adjust your HDTV in the Spears and Munsil HD Benchmark. The previous edition of the HD Benchmark was recommended by the New York Times, Widescreen Review, Home Theater Magazine and dozens of other print and online publications. This new edition keeps all the features of the previous disc and adds dozens of new features, including: • 3D stereoscopic calibration and evaluation patterns • Audio tests for speaker setup, calibration, and A/V sync • Motion patterns to evaluate 120Hz and 240Hz interpolation modes • More help for the home theater beginner • More patterns for the advanced user or professional calibrator The Spears and Munsil HD Benchmark is the most accurate and comprehensive HD test disc available anywhere. Every pattern was created using our exclusive ultra-high-precision software tools and represents the state of the art in video reproduction.