Special Bulletin

A TV reporter and cameraman are taken hostage on a tugboat while covering a workers strike. The demands of the hostage-takers are to collect all the nuclear detonators in the Charleston, SC area so they may be detonated at sea. They threaten to detonate a nuclear device of their own of their demand isnt met.
|Kathryn Walker
|Susan Myles
|Roxanne Hart
|Megan 'Meg' Barclay
|Christopher Allport
|Steven Levitt
|David Clennon
|Dr. Bruce Lyman
|David Rasche
|Dr. David McKeeson
|Rosalind Cash
|Frieda Barton
