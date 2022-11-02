1983

Special Bulletin

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1983

Studio

National Broadcasting Company

A TV reporter and cameraman are taken hostage on a tugboat while covering a workers strike. The demands of the hostage-takers are to collect all the nuclear detonators in the Charleston, SC area so they may be detonated at sea. They threaten to detonate a nuclear device of their own of their demand isnt met.

Cast

Kathryn WalkerSusan Myles
Roxanne HartMegan 'Meg' Barclay
Christopher AllportSteven Levitt
David ClennonDr. Bruce Lyman
David RascheDr. David McKeeson
Rosalind CashFrieda Barton

View Full Cast >

Images