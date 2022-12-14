Special Mission Lady Chaplin

Lady Chaplin is a beautiful woman, she is a fashion stylist and she owns an atelier in Paris. Zoltan is a rich American specialized in submarine researches. Dick Malloy is an American secret agent. What have the three in common? Perhaps a sunk American atomic submarine with sixteen missiles still on board? And why every other scene one, two, ten or more men are trying to kill Malloy in every conceivable way?
|Daniela Bianchi
|Lady Arabella Chaplin
|Helga Liné
|Hilde
|Ida Galli
|Constance Day (as Evelyn Stewart)
|Mabel Karr
|Jacqueline
