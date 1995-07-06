1995

Species

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 1995

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In 1993, the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Project receives a transmission detailing an alien DNA structure, along with instructions on how to splice it with human DNA. The result is Sil, a sensual but deadly creature who can change from a beautiful woman to an armour-plated killing machine in the blink of an eye.

Cast

Natasha HenstridgeSil
Ben KingsleyXavier Fitch
Michael MadsenPreston Lennox
Alfred MolinaDr. Stephen Arden
Forest WhitakerDan Smithson, Empath
Michelle WilliamsYoung Sil

