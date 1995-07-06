In 1993, the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence Project receives a transmission detailing an alien DNA structure, along with instructions on how to splice it with human DNA. The result is Sil, a sensual but deadly creature who can change from a beautiful woman to an armour-plated killing machine in the blink of an eye.
|Natasha Henstridge
|Sil
|Ben Kingsley
|Xavier Fitch
|Michael Madsen
|Preston Lennox
|Alfred Molina
|Dr. Stephen Arden
|Forest Whitaker
|Dan Smithson, Empath
|Michelle Williams
|Young Sil
View Full Cast >