Spectral Analysis Loops : Threadsuns

    "I attempt to render sections from the spectral analysis of things, to show them in many aspects and permutations simultaneously: their relations, sequences and oppositions. Unfortunately I am unable to observe things from all sides...I consider my so-called abstraction and my actual ambiguity to be moments of realism." from Hugo Huppert's (In the Prayer-Milll's Rattling): A Visit with Paul Celan in the book Translating Tradition. "Spectral Analysis Loops" 2012, a collaboration between Tarrl Lightowler (image, editing, sound) and Matthew Swiezynski (editing, sound)

