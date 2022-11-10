1989

Speed Zone

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 1989

Studio

Entcorp Communications

An illegal race that takes place over the United States and nothing will stop this bunch of racers except for the occasional cop or a damsel in distress. Jackie Chan's car is not in this one, but many new cars make up for that. Who will win? Who will crash? Who will not even finish? Sit down and buckle up for the ride of your life.

Cast

John CandyCharlie Cronan
Donna DixonTiffany
Matt FrewerAlec Stewart
Joe FlahertyVic DeRubis
Lee Van CleefRock-Skipping Grandfather
Peter BoylePolice Chief Spiro T. Edsel

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images