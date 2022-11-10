Speed Zone

An illegal race that takes place over the United States and nothing will stop this bunch of racers except for the occasional cop or a damsel in distress. Jackie Chan's car is not in this one, but many new cars make up for that. Who will win? Who will crash? Who will not even finish? Sit down and buckle up for the ride of your life.
|John Candy
|Charlie Cronan
|Donna Dixon
|Tiffany
|Matt Frewer
|Alec Stewart
|Joe Flaherty
|Vic DeRubis
|Lee Van Cleef
|Rock-Skipping Grandfather
|Peter Boyle
|Police Chief Spiro T. Edsel
