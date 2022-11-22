Spencer W Kimball: The Modern Prophets

Not Available

Born in 1895, Spencer W Kimball learned to work hard and love the gospel. Called as an apostle in 1943, Spencer worked increasingly, despite many severe health problems. After helping troubled Saints overcome grievous sin, Elder Kimball wrote "The Miracle of Forgiveness", which has become a virtual textbook for those seeking spiritual healing. Called as the 12th President of the Church in 1973, Spencer adopted the mottoes of "Do It" and "Lengthen Your Stride". His love for all peoples of the earth led to the 1978 revelation allowing all worthy male Church members to receive the Priesthood.