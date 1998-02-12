The OSSA discovers a spacecraft thought to be at least 300 years old at the bottom of the ocean. Immediately following the discovery, they decide to send a team down to the depths of the ocean to study the space craft.They are the best of best, smart and logical, and the perfect choice to learn more about the spacecraft.
|Dustin Hoffman
|Dr. Norman Goodman
|Sharon Stone
|Dr. Elizabeth 'Beth' Halperin
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Dr. Harry Adams
|Peter Coyote
|Captain Harold C. Barnes
|Liev Schreiber
|Dr. Ted Fielding
|Queen Latifah
|Alice 'Teeny' Fletcher
