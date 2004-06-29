2004

Spider-Man 2

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Release Date

June 29th, 2004

Studio

Marvel Enterprises

Peter Parker is going through a major identity crisis. Burned out from being Spider-Man, he decides to shelve his superhero alter ego, which leaves the city suffering in the wake of carnage left by the evil Doc Ock. In the meantime, Parker still can't act on his feelings for Mary Jane Watson, a girl he's loved since childhood.

Cast

Tobey MaguireSpider-Man / Peter Parker
Kirsten DunstMary Jane Watson
James FrancoHarry Osborn
Alfred MolinaDoc Ock / Dr. Otto Octavius
Rosemary HarrisMay Parker
J.K. SimmonsJ. Jonah Jameson

