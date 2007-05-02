Spider-Man 3

The seemingly invincible Spider-Man goes up against an all-new crop of villains -- including the shape-shifting Sandman -- in the third installment of this blockbusting comic book adventure series. While Spidey's superpowers are altered by an alien organism, his alter ego, Peter Parker, deals with nemesis Eddie Brock and gets caught up in a love triangle.
|Tobey Maguire
|Peter Parker / Spider-Man
|Kirsten Dunst
|Mary Jane Watson
|James Franco
|Harry Osborn / New Goblin
|Thomas Haden Church
|Flint Marko / Sandman
|Topher Grace
|Eddie Brock / Venom
|Bryce Dallas Howard
|Gwen Stacy
