2007

Spider-Man 3

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2007

Studio

Marvel Enterprises

The seemingly invincible Spider-Man goes up against an all-new crop of villains -- including the shape-shifting Sandman -- in the third installment of this blockbusting comic book adventure series. While Spidey's superpowers are altered by an alien organism, his alter ego, Peter Parker, deals with nemesis Eddie Brock and gets caught up in a love triangle.

Cast

Tobey MaguirePeter Parker / Spider-Man
Kirsten DunstMary Jane Watson
James FrancoHarry Osborn / New Goblin
Thomas Haden ChurchFlint Marko / Sandman
Topher GraceEddie Brock / Venom
Bryce Dallas HowardGwen Stacy

Images