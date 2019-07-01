2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 1st, 2019

Studio

Marvel Studios

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man™: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man™: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Cast

Tom HollandPeter Parker / Spider-Man
ZendayaMichelle "MJ" Jones
Jacob BatalonNed Leeds
Marisa TomeiMay Parker
Tony RevoloriEugene "Flash" Thompson
Jake GyllenhaalQuentin Beck / Mysterio

