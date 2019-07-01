Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man™: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man™: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!
|Tom Holland
|Peter Parker / Spider-Man
|Zendaya
|Michelle "MJ" Jones
|Jacob Batalon
|Ned Leeds
|Marisa Tomei
|May Parker
|Tony Revolori
|Eugene "Flash" Thompson
|Jake Gyllenhaal
|Quentin Beck / Mysterio
