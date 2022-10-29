Spiderland

Not Available

Among lost hopes, humankind is in search of our lost identities. This film is an archetype representing the surreality of humankind. Primitive mental images inherited from the earliest human consumers are ever present in our collective unconsciousness. The self-representation from the term “consumer society” is the simplification of the term “consumer-led industrial society.” The notion of consumer society refers to a social and economic order based on the systematic creation and manipulation of desire. This is the way to maintain the consumption of goods, though it’s often unsustainable and even produced and sold in anticipation of a planned obsolescence. However, the consumer continues to blindly consume. Among lost hopes and identities, humankind is now in search of our lost stars.