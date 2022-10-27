Not Available

Spin

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paul Schiff Productions

Six young people spend the morning after a wild club spree trying to piece together their misadventures from the night before, including a trip to the veterinarian hospital, at least one breakup and the unexpected discovery of a mobster's corpse. As the group shares their fragmented memories, some of their stories start to fit together while others just lead to more questions.

Cast

Adam CampbellMick
Katie CassidyApple
Amber HeardAmber Russo
Patrick John FluegerRyan (as Patrick Flueger)
Lauren GermanCassie
Chris LowellDelaney

