Six young people spend the morning after a wild club spree trying to piece together their misadventures from the night before, including a trip to the veterinarian hospital, at least one breakup and the unexpected discovery of a mobster's corpse. As the group shares their fragmented memories, some of their stories start to fit together while others just lead to more questions.
|Adam Campbell
|Mick
|Katie Cassidy
|Apple
|Amber Heard
|Amber Russo
|Patrick John Flueger
|Ryan (as Patrick Flueger)
|Lauren German
|Cassie
|Chris Lowell
|Delaney
