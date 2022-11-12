Spirit of Tibet: Journey to Enlightenment, the Life and World of Dilgo Kyentse Rinpoche

Not Available

An intimate glimpse into the life and world of one of Tibet's most revered teachers: Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche (1910-1991). A writer, poet and meditation master, Khyentse Rinpoche was an inspiration to all who encountered him. His many students throughout the world included the Dalai Lama. This unique portrait tells Khyentse Rinpoche's story from birth to death... -- from his escape following China's invasion of Tibet to his determination to preserve and transmit Buddhist teachings. Along with rare photographs of Tibet, Bhutan and Nepal, this film features interviews with the Dalai Lama. Director Matthieu Ricard -- French photographer, Buddhist monk and bestselling author -- travelled with Khyentse Rinpoche for over 14 years.