Spirited Away

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Ghibli

Spirited Away is an Oscar winning Japanese animated film about a ten year old girl who wanders away from her parents along a path that leads to a world ruled by strange and unusual monster-like animals. Her parents have been changed into pigs along with others inside a bathhouse full of these creatures. Will she ever see the world how it once was?

Cast

Rumi HiiragiChihiro Ogino (voice)
Miyu IrinoHaku (voice)
Mari NatsukiYubaba / Zeniba (voice)
Takashi NaitôAkio Ogino (voice)
Yasuko SawaguchiYuuko Ogino (voice)
Tatsuya GashûinAogaeru (voice)

