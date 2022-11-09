Spirited Away is an Oscar winning Japanese animated film about a ten year old girl who wanders away from her parents along a path that leads to a world ruled by strange and unusual monster-like animals. Her parents have been changed into pigs along with others inside a bathhouse full of these creatures. Will she ever see the world how it once was?
|Rumi Hiiragi
|Chihiro Ogino (voice)
|Miyu Irino
|Haku (voice)
|Mari Natsuki
|Yubaba / Zeniba (voice)
|Takashi Naitô
|Akio Ogino (voice)
|Yasuko Sawaguchi
|Yuuko Ogino (voice)
|Tatsuya Gashûin
|Aogaeru (voice)
View Full Cast >