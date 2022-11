Not Available

We have teams from China and Japan seeking out a black stone that can create immensely powerful magic. There's some resistance and the local population calls up a shaman who announces he will be a shaman for a thousand years. Yes, he's evil. So we're off to more wackiness with wizards, ghosts, zombies, and a few of those female ogres/ghouls. There are a few gut-munching scenes. It all ends up in a magical war.