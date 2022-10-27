Not Available

Spirits' Homecoming

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

JO Entertainment

Two Korean girls, Jung-Min (14) and Young-hee (15) are kidnapped by the Japanese Imperial Army and taken to a 'Comfort Station' in China. There, they join other kidnapped girls in serving Japanese soldiers as sexual slaves known as 'Comfort Women'. Decades later, an elderly lady attempts to reunite with the spirit of her lost friend. Inspired by the testimony of Kang Il-chul.

Cast

Choi-RiEun-kyung
Seo Mi-jiYoung-hee
Ji-hye OhJung-min's mother
Jeong In-GiJung-min's father
Son SookYoung-ok (Young-hee)
Kang Ha-naJung-min

