Spirits' Homecoming

Two Korean girls, Jung-Min (14) and Young-hee (15) are kidnapped by the Japanese Imperial Army and taken to a 'Comfort Station' in China. There, they join other kidnapped girls in serving Japanese soldiers as sexual slaves known as 'Comfort Women'. Decades later, an elderly lady attempts to reunite with the spirit of her lost friend. Inspired by the testimony of Kang Il-chul.
|Choi-Ri
|Eun-kyung
|Seo Mi-ji
|Young-hee
|Ji-hye Oh
|Jung-min's mother
|Jeong In-Gi
|Jung-min's father
|Son Sook
|Young-ok (Young-hee)
|Kang Ha-na
|Jung-min
View Full Cast >