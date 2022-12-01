Not Available

Spiritual Myopia is a sculptural video work dealing with the invisible labor and desire of residents of the oil-industry boom towns of Fort McMurray in the Canadian Tar Sands, and Port Arthur, Texas. The two towns are terminal nodes of the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline which would span the United States. Fort McMurray has the third largest oil deposit in the world. Its rapid pace of growth has meant a dearth of housing for its migrant workers. Port Arthur boasts the world’s largest concentration of oil refineries and its town center has nearly disintegrated from economic decline. These twin cities are related spatially as nodes in the same energy infrastructure, and temporally in their different stages of a boom or bust economy. Borrowing its title from Alfred Stieglitz’s photo Spiritual America, Spiritual Myopia speaks to the nearsightedness innate to hypercapitalism.