Spring In Park Lane

  • Comedy

Herbert Wilcox Productions

Life in the normally tranquil high society home of Joshua Howard is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious footman in this sparkling British romantic comedy hit. Richard (Michael Wilding) acts like anything but a servant. He has aristocratic airs and graces, an expert knowledge of fine art and can play classical music and boogie-woogie on a grand piano with equal aplomb. And is that an Old Etonian tie he's wearing? Judy (Anna Neagle), is determined to discover Richard's true identity and the reason he's posing as a lowly footman. Bored with the attentions of vain movie stars and eccentric minor nobility, she's captivated by his easy-going charm and ready to fall. But will his scandalous secret come between them and true happiness?

Cast

Michael WildingLord Richard
Tom WallsUncle Joshua Howard
Peter GravesBasil Maitland
Marjorie FieldingMildred Howard
Nigel PatrickMr. Bacon
G.H. MulcasterPerkins

