Little Bory’s family has come together – as they do every year – to commemorate her late grandfather. Bean sprouts are missing from their meal and so Bory is sent off to market to fetch some. An unexpected detour takes her to places she has never seen before. During her odyssey, Bory encounters all kinds of people, learns new things and eventually meets a friendly gentleman who could be her grandfather. Portrayed through the eyes of its young protagonist, Sprout describes that magical moment when children begin to make their own discoveries, start to see the world with different eyes and intuitively make the right decisions.