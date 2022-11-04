Roger Quain, who escorts two zoo-bound black panthers on the train from Milan to Paris, agrees to help a Western agent, Catherine Ullven, by hiding a microfilm in the collar of one of the animals. But, while in the Swiss Alps, the train is derailed, the panthers escape and three enemy agents hunt down the animals, Catherine and Roger. Will they escape them? Written By Guy Bellinger
|Howard Duff
|Steve Quain
|Märta Torén
|Catherine Ullven
|Philip Friend
|Chris Denson
|Frits van Dongen
|Paul Kopel
|Robert Douglas
|Walter Slezak
|Dr Stahl
