1950

Spy Hunt

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 7th, 1950

Studio

Not Available

Roger Quain, who escorts two zoo-bound black panthers on the train from Milan to Paris, agrees to help a Western agent, Catherine Ullven, by hiding a microfilm in the collar of one of the animals. But, while in the Swiss Alps, the train is derailed, the panthers escape and three enemy agents hunt down the animals, Catherine and Roger. Will they escape them? Written By Guy Bellinger

Cast

Howard DuffSteve Quain
Märta TorénCatherine Ullven
Philip FriendChris Denson
Frits van DongenPaul Kopel
Robert Douglas
Walter SlezakDr Stahl

