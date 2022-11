Not Available

When he was only twenty, comic book author Don Glut completed what could be hailed as the ultimate in fan-fiction: SPY SMASHER VS. THE PURPLE MONSTER, a winning lo-fi tribute to two beloved Republic Studios serials. Glut's five-part mini-serial captures all the charm of the hokey but heartfelt mid-century originals it emulates on a budget that would hardly keep the lights on at a Hollywood studio. - Jackson Scarlett