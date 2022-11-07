Not Available

Squanderers

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Caroli Pictures

A security guard using video surveillance to watch a parking lot sees a man stash a suitcase in a car immediately before he is apprehended by the police. After everyone is gone, the guard gets the bag from the car and discovers it has $300,000 in it. He and his pals then set off on a spending spree. Of course, the bag belongs to mobsters who soon come after the men who stole their bag.

Cast

Chad McQueenJohn
Don SwayzeScott
Joe EstevezLt. Ford
Sydney LassickPeter Chisholm
Jerry SpicerKevin Peter
Julie StrainJill

