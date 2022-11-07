Squanderers

A security guard using video surveillance to watch a parking lot sees a man stash a suitcase in a car immediately before he is apprehended by the police. After everyone is gone, the guard gets the bag from the car and discovers it has $300,000 in it. He and his pals then set off on a spending spree. Of course, the bag belongs to mobsters who soon come after the men who stole their bag.
|Chad McQueen
|John
|Don Swayze
|Scott
|Joe Estevez
|Lt. Ford
|Sydney Lassick
|Peter Chisholm
|Jerry Spicer
|Kevin Peter
|Julie Strain
|Jill
