A western bank robber makes a getaway and hides his loot in a tree. Woody Woodpecker pops out of the tree with the bag containing the money. Woody takes off with the robber in close pursuit. The chase leads back to the town where the robber makes many attempts to retrieve the bag but is always outsmarted by Woody. A posse arrives on the scene and Woody delivers both the robber and the loot into the sheriff's hands.