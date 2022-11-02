Maria comes to Italy from Poland to reunite with her sister Eva, who left seven years earlier and claims to have made a lot of money working as an interpreter. Maria will later discover that Eva is a high-priced call girl when her sister is murdered after a "business meeting" at a hotel. To find out who the killer is, Maria decides to start answering her sister's cellular phone and taking appointments with her former clients...
|Raz Degan
|ispettore Tony Messina
|Paul Freeman
|Marco
|Antonio Ballerio
|Fabio
