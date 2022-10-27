At the beginning of the film, we learn from one of the characters that earthworms can be called to the surface with electricity, but somehow it turns them into vicious flesh-eaters. Sure enough, a storm that night causes some power lines to break and touch the ground, drawing millions of man-eating worms out of the earth, and into town where they quickly start munching on the locals.
|Don Scardino
|Mick
|Patricia Pearcy
|Geri Sanders
|R.A. Dow
|Roger Grimes
|Jean Sullivan
|Naomi Sanders
|Peter MacLean
|Sheriff Jim Reston
|Fran Higgins
|Alma Sanders
