The tragic story of French naïve painter Séraphine Louis aka Séraphine de Senlis (1864-1942), a humble servant who becomes a gifted self-taught painter. Discovered by prominent critic and collector William Uhde, she came to prominence between the wars grouped with other naïve painters like Henri Rouseau only to descend into madness and obscurity with the onset of Great Depression and World War II.
|Yolande Moreau
|Séraphine Louis, dite Séraphine de Senlis
|Ulrich Tukur
|Wilhelm Uhde
|Anne Bennent
|Anne-Marie Uhde
|Geneviève Mnich
|Mme Duphot
|Nico Rogner
|Helmut Kolle
|Adélaïde Leroux
|Minouche
