2008

Séraphine

  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

September 30th, 2008

The tragic story of French naïve painter Séraphine Louis aka Séraphine de Senlis (1864-1942), a humble servant who becomes a gifted self-taught painter. Discovered by prominent critic and collector William Uhde, she came to prominence between the wars grouped with other naïve painters like Henri Rouseau only to descend into madness and obscurity with the onset of Great Depression and World War II.

Cast

Yolande MoreauSéraphine Louis, dite Séraphine de Senlis
Ulrich TukurWilhelm Uhde
Anne BennentAnne-Marie Uhde
Geneviève MnichMme Duphot
Nico RognerHelmut Kolle
Adélaïde LerouxMinouche

