Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam is a 1996 Telugu mythological film, produced by B. Venkatarama Reddy under the Chandamama Vijaya Combines banner and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Roja in the lead roles and music composed by Madhavapeddi Suresh. The film is based on a small portion from the epic Mahabharata; 'Vidya Pradarsanam' to 'Panchali Parinayam'.