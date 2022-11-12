سرقات صغيره

Not Available

A social political film discusses the relationship between the feudal class and the decisions of the Socialist July Revolution. It is a biography of the director that begins in July 1961. The date of the socialist decisions announced by President Gamal Abdel Nasser and their impact on the family of Yasser, Of their wealth as a result of nationalization, while the friendship between Yasser and the child ties the night of the impoverished peasantry. As the years pass, Yasser has to travel to Cairo to be educated and then works as a press photographer in Beirut. He returns to his home town and finds the family home destroyed. He meets his friend Lail, who is preparing to travel to work in Iraq as a result of events in the country.