David, a college student, is looking for a job. He is hired by Dr. Stoner as a lab assistant for his research and experiments on snakes. David also begins to fall for Stoner's young daughter, Kristina. However, the good doctor has secretly brewed up a serum that can transform any man into a King Cobra snake-and he plans to use it on David.
|Strother Martin
|Dr. Carl Stoner
|Dirk Benedict
|David Blake
|Heather Menzies
|Kristina Stoner
|Richard B. Shull
|Dr. Ken Daniels
|Tim O'Connor
|Kogen
|Jack Ging
|Sheriff Dale Hardison
