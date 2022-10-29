1973

Sssssss

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

July 5th, 1973

Studio

Zanuck/Brown Productions

David, a college student, is looking for a job. He is hired by Dr. Stoner as a lab assistant for his research and experiments on snakes. David also begins to fall for Stoner's young daughter, Kristina. However, the good doctor has secretly brewed up a serum that can transform any man into a King Cobra snake-and he plans to use it on David.

Cast

Strother MartinDr. Carl Stoner
Dirk BenedictDavid Blake
Heather MenziesKristina Stoner
Richard B. ShullDr. Ken Daniels
Tim O'ConnorKogen
Jack GingSheriff Dale Hardison

