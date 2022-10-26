Not Available

ST MPD Scientific Investigation Squad

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Television Network Corporation

The ST team at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department consists of eccentric members. Some members do not cooperate with others and others do not reveal themselves in front of others. With Samon as the leader of the ST team and young Inspector Tomohisa tasked with managing the team, the ST (Scientific Task Force) attempt to solve the most difficult of cases.

Cast

Masaki OkadaTomohisa Yurine
Mirai ShidaSho Aoyama
Sei AshinaMidori Yuki
Masataka KubotaYuji Kurosaki
Hiroki MiyakeSaizo Yamabuki
Asaka SetoShiori Matsudo

