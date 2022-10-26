ST MPD Scientific Investigation Squad

The ST team at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department consists of eccentric members. Some members do not cooperate with others and others do not reveal themselves in front of others. With Samon as the leader of the ST team and young Inspector Tomohisa tasked with managing the team, the ST (Scientific Task Force) attempt to solve the most difficult of cases.
|Masaki Okada
|Tomohisa Yurine
|Mirai Shida
|Sho Aoyama
|Sei Ashina
|Midori Yuki
|Masataka Kubota
|Yuji Kurosaki
|Hiroki Miyake
|Saizo Yamabuki
|Asaka Seto
|Shiori Matsudo
View Full Cast >