Stairs, Tunnels and Mirrors

Not Available

“1969 period. In the beginning of this experimental film a figure in white ascends spiral staircases and escalators and moves away from the camera down endless tunnels and corridors. A model in a black leotard is painted white, turned into art. Another is filmed as she ascends to a rooftop, then confronts herself in a mirror in a corner of a room. As Alice went through the glass, so in the last section there are two women reflecting each other instead of just the one.” - Penny Slinger