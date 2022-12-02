Stakkels Karin

Not Available

Karin is a model for the painter Otto Werner, with whom she is very much in love. He, however, is merely toying with her emotions. When he becomes reacquainted with a former mistress, he soon forgets all about Karin. By contrast, Otto’s friend, the older millionaire John Fork, sees Karin and falls in love at first sight. Having received news that Otto has gone away with his mistress, Karin agrees to marry John Fork. The two live happily together, but trouble comes to paradise when Otto suddenly enters Karin’s life again. (stumfilm.dk)