1986

Stand by Me

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 1986

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The film's name comes from the song "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King from 1961. The song was also the theme song. This film was modeled from a novella by Stephen King called "The Body" and was the ninth filmed story from the author. The film tells the story of a group of 10-year-old friends out on their own and the trials and tribulation they are confronted with along the journey.

Cast

Wil WheatonGordie Lachance
River PhoenixChris Chambers
Corey FeldmanTeddy Duchamp
Jerry O'ConnellVern Tessio
Kiefer SutherlandAce Merrill
Richard DreyfussGordon Lachance (Adult)

View Full Cast >

Images