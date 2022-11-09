The film's name comes from the song "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King from 1961. The song was also the theme song. This film was modeled from a novella by Stephen King called "The Body" and was the ninth filmed story from the author. The film tells the story of a group of 10-year-old friends out on their own and the trials and tribulation they are confronted with along the journey.
|Wil Wheaton
|Gordie Lachance
|River Phoenix
|Chris Chambers
|Corey Feldman
|Teddy Duchamp
|Jerry O'Connell
|Vern Tessio
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Ace Merrill
|Richard Dreyfuss
|Gordon Lachance (Adult)
