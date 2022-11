Not Available

Nastya lives in Yekaterinburg and dreams of becoming the most famous comics in the world. But so far she has only one spectator - her mother, on whom Nastya checks her jokes every day. Anarbek quit his job in the market and moved to Moscow to become a successful stand-up comedian, and lives in a rented apartment on the outskirts of the city. Tired parents advise dreamers to find work, while ambitious children continue to build rickety castles in the air.