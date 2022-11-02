Stanley and Livingstone

When American newspaperman and adventurer Henry M. Stanley comes back from the western Indian wars, his editor James Gordon Bennett sends him to Africa to find Dr. David Livingstone, the missing Scottish missionary. Stanley finds Livingstone ("Dr. Livingstone, I presume.") blissfully doling out medicine and religion to the happy natives. His story is at first disbelieved.
|Nancy Kelly
|Eve Kingsley
|Richard Greene
|Gareth Tyce
|Walter Brennan
|Jeff Slocum
|Charles Coburn
|Lord Tyce
|Cedric Hardwicke
|Dr. David Livingstone (as Sir Cedric Hardwicke)
|Henry Hull
|James Gordon Bennett, Jr.
