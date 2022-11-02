1939

Stanley and Livingstone

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 17th, 1939

Studio

20th Century Fox

When American newspaperman and adventurer Henry M. Stanley comes back from the western Indian wars, his editor James Gordon Bennett sends him to Africa to find Dr. David Livingstone, the missing Scottish missionary. Stanley finds Livingstone ("Dr. Livingstone, I presume.") blissfully doling out medicine and religion to the happy natives. His story is at first disbelieved.

Cast

Nancy KellyEve Kingsley
Richard GreeneGareth Tyce
Walter BrennanJeff Slocum
Charles CoburnLord Tyce
Cedric HardwickeDr. David Livingstone (as Sir Cedric Hardwicke)
Henry HullJames Gordon Bennett, Jr.

View Full Cast >

Images