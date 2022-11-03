Squire Pierre St. Laurent returns from wars in India to 17th-century provincial France to find his estate confiscated by governor Narbonne, for back taxes, and resold to Katrina, a Dutch Countess. Katrina offers to return Pierre's property if he will help her get possession of the 'Star of India,' a fabulous sapphire, held at the moment by Narbonne.
|Jean Wallace
|Katrina
|Herbert Lom
|Narbonne
|Walter Rilla
|Von Horst
|Basil Sydney
|King Louis XIV
|Yvonne Sanson
|Madame Montespan
|Arnold Bell
|Captain
