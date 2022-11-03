Not Available

Star of India

  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Titanus

Squire Pierre St. Laurent returns from wars in India to 17th-century provincial France to find his estate confiscated by governor Narbonne, for back taxes, and resold to Katrina, a Dutch Countess. Katrina offers to return Pierre's property if he will help her get possession of the 'Star of India,' a fabulous sapphire, held at the moment by Narbonne.

Cast

Jean WallaceKatrina
Herbert LomNarbonne
Walter RillaVon Horst
Basil SydneyKing Louis XIV
Yvonne SansonMadame Montespan
Arnold BellCaptain

Images