1977

Star Pilot

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1977

Studio

Sarda Cine Service

Aliens from the constellation Hydra crash-land on the island of Sardinia. A prominent scientist, his daughter, several young technicians, and a pair of Oriental spies are taken hostage by the beings so they can use them to repair their spaceship's broken engine. With that done, they take off towards their home planet, taking the earthlings with them. However, the humans attempt to mutiny against their captors, inadvertently sending their tiny spaceship hurtling into the infinite beyond...

Cast

Mario NovelliIngegner Paolo Bardi (as Anthony Freeman)
Roland LesaffreProf. Solmi
Kirk MorrisBelsy
Gordon MitchellMurdu
Alfio CaltabianoArtie
Nando AngeliniIngegner Morelli

View Full Cast >

Images