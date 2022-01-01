Not Available

Star Trek: A Captain's Log was a CBS television documentary which aired on 30 November 1994 across the network. It consisted of film and video clips mixed with interviews from the Star Trek: The Original Series actors William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols. Star Trek: A Captain's Log is a retrospective of the episodes of TOS and also features archival footage of astronautical engineer Scott Crossfield, President John F. Kennedy, astronaut Alan Shepard, and Trek actors Marj Dusay and John Glenn. Michael Mahler worked as director and writer and also held the same position on the William Shatner's Star Trek Memories documentary.