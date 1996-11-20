Star Trek: First Contact

The Borg, a relentless race of cyborgs, are on a direct course for Earth. Violating orders to stay away from the battle, Captain Picard and the crew of the newly-commissioned USS Enterprise E pursue the Borg back in time to prevent the invaders from changing Federation history and assimilating the galaxy.
|James Cromwell
|Dr. Zefram Cochrane
|Alfre Woodard
|Lily Sloane
|Alice Krige
|Borg Queen
|Neal McDonough
|Lieutenant Hawk
|Patrick Stewart
|Captain Jean-Luc Picard
|Brent Spiner
|Lt. Commander Data
