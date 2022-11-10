Not Available

Star Trek - Horizon

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TK2 Films

The Coalition of Planets, a young alliance of worlds led by Earth, is at war with the Romulan Empire. Desperate for a chance to gain the upper hand in the war, the Coalition forms an alliance with T’mar, a Romulan deserter, in the hopes that she can provide valuable intelligence on her former masters.

Cast

Rico E. AndersonAmbassador Salak
Ryan T. HuskAdmiral Verak
Paul LangCaptain Harrison Hawke
Tim KaiserAdmiral Gardner
David WunderlichCommansour Hasaht
Callie BussellLieutenant T'Mar

