Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Admiral James T. Kirk is feeling old; the prospect of accompanying his old ship the Enterprise on a two week cadet cruise is not making him feel any younger. But the training cruise becomes a a life or death struggle when Khan escapes from years of exile and captures the power of creation itself.
|William Shatner
|Admiral James T. Kirk
|Leonard Nimoy
|Captain Spock
|DeForest Kelley
|Dr. Leonard McCoy
|James Doohan
|Montgomery Scott
|George Takei
|Cmdr. Hikaru Sulu
|Walter Koenig
|Cmdr. Pavel Chekov
View Full Cast >