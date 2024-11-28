Star Trek: The Journey to the Silver Screen

Not Available

In celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary, this newly-produced two-hour documentary explores the resurrection of this enduring franchise by offering viewers an unprecedented, candid exploration into the original series cancellation and subsequent resurrection as one of the most successful series of motion pictures in Hollywood history. Features new interviews with key creative and production personnel as well as never before seen images from the production of all 6 classic Star Trek films along with details on all the un-produced Trek theatrical projects including The God Thing, Star Trek: Planet of the Titans, Star Trek: The Academy Years, and many other aborted big screen voyages for the crew of the Enterprise. The New Frontier: Resurrecting Star Trek Maiden Voyage: Making Star Trek The Motion Picture The Genesis Effect: Engineering The Wrath of Khan The Dream Is Alive: The Continuing Mission End of an Era: Charting The Undiscovered Country