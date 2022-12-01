Not Available

Star Wars Despecialized Edition

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Born out of frustrated fans’ failed attempts to convince George Lucas to release the unaltered theatrical versions of the Star Wars Original Trilogy films (Episodes IV, V, & VI), the online forum community built around a popular petition hosted at OriginalTrilogy.com turned to discussion of fan edits as a means to obtain their shared goal without Lucas’ help. Eventually, a fan restoration project led by Harmy as the primary video editor resulted in the Despecialized Edition (abbreviated as “DEED” or “DE”).

