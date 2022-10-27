Star Wars: Evolution of the Lightsaber Duel

Though lightsabers have been a force in the Star Wars galaxy since George Lucas’ original film, the weapon’s on-screen presence evolved throughout both cinematic trilogies and into Star Wars: The Force Awakens. SportsCenter is tracing the lightsaber’s lineage through the films, and a new trailer for the special will definitely delight any fan’s inner Star Wars Kid.
|Mark Hamill
|Himself
|J.J. Abrams
|Himself
|John Boyega
|Himself
|George Lucas
|Himself
|Alec Guinness
|Himself
|Ian McDiarmid
|Himself
