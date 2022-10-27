Not Available

Star Wars: Evolution of the Lightsaber Duel

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ESPN

Though lightsabers have been a force in the Star Wars galaxy since George Lucas’ original film, the weapon’s on-screen presence evolved throughout both cinematic trilogies and into Star Wars: The Force Awakens. SportsCenter is tracing the lightsaber’s lineage through the films, and a new trailer for the special will definitely delight any fan’s inner Star Wars Kid.

Cast

Mark HamillHimself
J.J. AbramsHimself
John BoyegaHimself
George LucasHimself
Alec GuinnessHimself
Ian McDiarmidHimself

View Full Cast >

Images