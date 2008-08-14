Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Set between Episode II and III the Clone Wars is the first computer animated Star Wars film. Anakin and Obi Wan must find out who kidnapped Jabba the Hutts son and return him safely. The Seperatists will try anything to stop them and ruin any chance of a diplomatic agreement between the Hutt's and the Republic.
|Ashley Eckstein
|Ahsoka Tano (voice)
|James Arnold Taylor
|Obi-Wan Kenobi/4A-7 (voice)
|Tom Kane
|Yoda (voice)
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Captain Rex/Commander Cody/Clones (voice)
|Christopher Lee
|Count Dooku (voice)
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Mace Windu (voice)
