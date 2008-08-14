2008

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

  • Thriller
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 2008

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Set between Episode II and III the Clone Wars is the first computer animated Star Wars film. Anakin and Obi Wan must find out who kidnapped Jabba the Hutts son and return him safely. The Seperatists will try anything to stop them and ruin any chance of a diplomatic agreement between the Hutt's and the Republic.

Cast

Ashley EcksteinAhsoka Tano (voice)
James Arnold TaylorObi-Wan Kenobi/4A-7 (voice)
Tom KaneYoda (voice)
Dee Bradley BakerCaptain Rex/Commander Cody/Clones (voice)
Christopher LeeCount Dooku (voice)
Samuel L. JacksonMace Windu (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images